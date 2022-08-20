Jaquan Brisker undergoes hand surgery; Khalil Herbert carted off practice field

Getty Images

Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker underwent surgery to repair a hand injury.

Coach Matt Eberflus said the team hopes Brisker can return in time for the season opener Sept. 11 against the 49ers.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll be back,” Eberflus said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. “We’ll find out here shortly.”

Brisker injured his hand against the Chiefs last week, but the injury wasn’t diagnosed until a day later when he reported pain in his thumb.

He did not practice this past week or play in Thursday’s preseason game against the Seahawks.

Brisker, a second-round selection, is expected to start for the Bears this season.

DeAndre Houston-Carson will fill in until Brisker returns.

Bears running back Khalil Herbert left practice Saturday on a cart, but Eberflus did not provide an update on his status.