Josh Allen and Bills’ starting offense score easily on first drive

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is getting his first preseason action today against the Broncos, and it didn’t take him long to look this preseason the way he looked last postseason.

Allen was excellent on the Bills’ first drive, completing all three of his passes, culminating in a 28-yard strike to Gabriel Davis in the end zone to give the Bills a 7-0 lead.

Allen also threw completions to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie, and Bills running back Devin Singletary carried three times for 25 yards, as the Bills’ starting offense had no trouble against a Broncos defense that wasn’t playing all its starters.

How much preseason action the Bills give Allen remains to be seen, but so far he looks very much ready to have another strong season in 2022, starting with the big Thursday night opener against the Super Bowl-champion Rams on September 8.