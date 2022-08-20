Matt Corral is likely out for the year with Lisfranc injury in foot

Posted by Mike Florio on August 20, 2022
The rookie season for Panthers quarterback Matt Corral is ending before it even begins.

Coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Saturday that the rookie from Ole Miss has a Lisfranc injury in his foot. It’s likely a season-ending injury.

It happened during Friday night’s preseason game against the Patriots.

The Panthers selected Corral after he slid to round three, at a time when the Panthers had been trying to trade for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Obviously, the Panthers later finished the trade. Corral would have been the No. 3 option, in what essentially would have been a developmental year.

The news likely means that P.J. Walker will stick around as the third man behind Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

Matt Corral is likely out for the year with Lisfranc injury in foot

  1. PJ Walker deserves a chance at the #1 spot. He played well in every game he’s played in.

  2. PJ Walker deserves a chance at the #1 spot. He played well in every game he’s played in.

    ——-

    I don’t think it’s possible for a guy with these career stats to have played well in every game he’s played: 55.7 completion, 2 TDs, 8 INTs, 51.6 QBR.

  4. Coupon Email says:

    August 20, 2022 at 5:11 pm

    PJ Walker deserves a chance at the #1 spot. He played well in every game he’s played in
    ————
    🤡 Heres Walkers games last yr he threw more than 1 pass that according to you he played well in…3 of 14 passing for 33 yards, 22 of 29 passing for 167 yards an interception and 2 fumbles, 5 of 10 for 87 yards and an interception and 6 of 12 for 75 yards 1 td 1 int and 1 fumble…Never having a QBR 75 or higher in any 4 games…the previous year in 2 games he threw more than 5 passes… 24 of 34 for 258 yards 1 td 2 int and 1 fumble and then 5 of 14 for 95 yards 3 Interceptions (3!)….none of those games he played well in 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  5. Tom Brady says:
    August 20, 2022 at 5:31 pm
    Corral!!!!

    – Rick Grimes
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Nice.

  6. “PJ Walker deserves a chance at the #1 spot. He played well in every game he’s played in.”
    You must be an Atlanta fan or talking about some other PJ Walker.

    Sure, he’s 2-0 as a starter. He also started against Detroit who was shut out, and Arizona who had Colt McCoy at QB and scored 10 points. Walker in those 2 starts: 46-63 (good completion rate), 425 yds (6.7 yds per attempt, not fabulous), 1 TD to 3 INT, 3 fumbles (1 lost). All told, career completion % under 55, 2 TDs to 8 INT, and 11 sacks in just 122 pass attempts.

  7. As a Panther’s fan, this sucks for Corral. But, this young man is NOT ready for prime time. Needs to be at the facility daily soaking in the knowledge from Mayfield/Darnold. Hold the clipboard for another year. As for PJ Walker…he never produced when needed last year. I dont know if the 3rd or emergency QB takes a roster spot, but I would be happy with Mayfield as the starter and Darnold as the backup. Dont know if Walker able to be on the practice squad.

