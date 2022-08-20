Matt Corral is likely out for the year with Lisfranc injury in foot

Getty Images

The rookie season for Panthers quarterback Matt Corral is ending before it even begins.

Coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Saturday that the rookie from Ole Miss has a Lisfranc injury in his foot. It’s likely a season-ending injury.

It happened during Friday night’s preseason game against the Patriots.

The Panthers selected Corral after he slid to round three, at a time when the Panthers had been trying to trade for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Obviously, the Panthers later finished the trade. Corral would have been the No. 3 option, in what essentially would have been a developmental year.

The news likely means that P.J. Walker will stick around as the third man behind Mayfield and Sam Darnold.