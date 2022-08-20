Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love showed he’s “light years ahead” of where he was last year

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Jordan Love played almost all of the Packers’ preseason game against the Saints on Friday night, and coach Matt LaFleur came away impressed.

LaFleur said afterward that Love is “light years ahead” of where he was last year at this time.

Although Love’s numbers — 12-for-24 for 113 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, one sack — were mediocre, LaaFleur said Love played better than the numbers showed.

“I know the numbers don’t necessarily reflect probably how I feel,” LaFleur said. “He stood in the pocket and was throwing on rhythm. Unfortunately again we had too many drops. He was decisive. I think that’s the big thing from him. I see a much more decisive player out there. I think that’s going to lead to a much more effective player.”

Usually a first-round draft pick heading into his third season, like Love, would be expected to be a starter when the games start for real. But Love will spend his third season on the sideline if Aaron Rodgers stays healthy. So the preseason may be all we see of Love. LaFleur says we’re seeing progress.