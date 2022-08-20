Matt Rhule isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback

Getty Images

The Panthers reportedly will name Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback, at some point. That point was not after last night’s preseason game against the Patriots.

“Not yet,” Rhule told reporters when asked whether he’s ready to name a starting quarterback. “You know, not prepared for anything right now other than watching this tape. Like I said all along, when we know we know, and we’ll announce something when it’s right.”

The time is obviously coming. The Panthers host the Browns in 22 days.

Last night, neither Mayfield nor Sam Darnold played, so the tape from the Patriots game is irrelevant to the evaluation. Instead, P.J. Walker started, and he returned after rookie Matt Corral left with a foot injury.

“The ones didn’t play and those guys [Mayfield and Darnold] are both competing to be with the ones, so we wanted to make sure they had a chance,” Rhule said. “We didn’t want to put one or two guys out there and play them behind the second offensive line.”

So it sounds as if the competition technically isn’t over. Even if, as a practical matter, it reportedly is.