Matt Rhule isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback

Posted by Mike Florio on August 20, 2022, 10:12 AM EDT
Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The Panthers reportedly will name Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback, at some point. That point was not after last night’s preseason game against the Patriots.

“Not yet,” Rhule told reporters when asked whether he’s ready to name a starting quarterback. “You know, not prepared for anything right now other than watching this tape. Like I said all along, when we know we know, and we’ll announce something when it’s right.”

The time is obviously coming. The Panthers host the Browns in 22 days.

Last night, neither Mayfield nor Sam Darnold played, so the tape from the Patriots game is irrelevant to the evaluation. Instead, P.J. Walker started, and he returned after rookie Matt Corral left with a foot injury.

“The ones didn’t play and those guys [Mayfield and Darnold] are both competing to be with the ones, so we wanted to make sure they had a chance,” Rhule said. “We didn’t want to put one or two guys out there and play them behind the second offensive line.”

So it sounds as if the competition technically isn’t over. Even if, as a practical matter, it reportedly is.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Matt Rhule isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback

  1. If Baker Mayfield isn’t the week 1 starter I will eat my shoe. Why would you trade for him if you didn’t intend to play him? Just for more “depth” behind Sam Darnold? Stop gaslighting me, please.

  3. Why wouldn’t you play the 1s when you have a QB competition? There is 1 more preseason game left.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.