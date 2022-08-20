Panthers activate Shaq Thompson from PUP

Posted by Charean Williams on August 20, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 21 Washington Football Team at Panthers
Getty Images

The Panthers activated linebacker Shaq Thompson from the active/physically unable to perform list Saturday.

Thompson underwent a surgical procedure to clean up his knee this offseason and needed some time to work his way back. He is expected to be full go for the Sept. 11 opener against the Browns.

Thompson, 28, was the Panthers’ first-round selection in 2015. He had one of his best seasons in 2021 despite missing three games.

Thompson’s 104 tackles were second on the team, and he added two sacks and two interceptions.

