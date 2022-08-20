Patriots cut Jalen Elliott, Devin Hafford

Getty Images

The Patriots waived defensive backs Jalen Elliott and Devin Hafford, the team announced Saturday.

Elliott played 21 defensive snaps and two on special teams on Friday night in the team’s second preseason game after playing a team-high 75 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps in the first exhibition game.

Elliott made 10 tackles, one for loss, against the Giants but had no stats Friday night against the Panthers.

Hafford played five defensive snaps and three on special teams against the Panthers.

Elliott, 24, signed with New England on Aug. 2 after spending the past two seasons with the Lions. He signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Last season, Elliott was elevated to the active roster for two games and then was signed to the 53-player roster Nov. 9. Elliott appeared in eight games with one start in 2021 and registered eight total tackles.

Hafford, 24, re-signed with the Patriots on Aug. 14. He originally signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Tarleton State on May 9 and was released on May 16. He spent time with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL after his release from New England in the spring.