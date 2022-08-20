Patriots rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton suffers collarbone injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 20, 2022, 12:26 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Panthers at Patriots
Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton will miss the start of his rookie season.

Thornton suffered a collarbone injury last night that will cause him to miss some games, but not the entire season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Patriots took Thornton out of Baylor in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, and he was one of the Patriots’ few offensive bright spots in training camp, and caught a touchdown pass in New England’s first preseason game. He’ll be missed when he’s out.

With Thornton out, the Patriots will hope that DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor can give them a deep group of receivers for quarterback Mac Jones.

4 responses to “Patriots rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton suffers collarbone injury

  1. Sorry the kid got hurt. He would have been awesome!

    Sincerely,
    Chad Jackson
    Aaron Dobson
    Malcolm Mitchell
    N’Keal Harry

  2. That’s just great. The one guy they’ve been talking up so much in camp is already hurt. I’m keeping my expectations low for the Pats,and not just because of this. I mean overall. We had a great 20 years,and now we’re back to reality.

  3. Malcolm Mitchell caught 6 passes for 65 yards in the last 20 minutes of a Super Bowl, so no matter his career-ending injuries after that, he had a great start to his rookie year and would’ve been a fixture on the Patriots, a David Givens type.

  4. This is the time when certain Pats’ fans yell, BUST! As if injury and talent have anything to do with each other. I hope the young man heals quickly, Mac will need all the help he can get.

