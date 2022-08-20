Quincy Williams draws $10,609 fine for late hit on Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

Week One of the preseason included a wicked — and late — hit by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Williams drew a flag at the time, and a fine now.

It’s $10,609, the uniquely and specifically negotiated amount between the NFL and the NFL Players Association for infractions of this nature. The league essentially announced the fine on Saturday.

Of course, the league doesn’t actually announce fines. It will provide details about the fine amounts, in response to specific questions regarding whether a player did or didn’t get fined. It results in only some of the fine information ever being disclosed, since someone has to ask before the NFL tells.

Usually, the requests are made based on the penalties called the prior week. When no flag is thrown, it’s often harder to spot the violation.

One reality that recently has become apparent due to this approach is that the league apparently imposes plenty of fines on players who lower their helmets to initiate contact with the opponent. The rule changed this year to remove “initiate,” because (we’re told) that apparently had become a point of contention during the internal appeals of fines imposed for the infractions.

There should be not point of contention regarding the fine on Williams. He clearly hit Hurts late.