Getty Images

The Rams have lost a young offensive player for the entirety of the 2022 season.

Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, coach Sean McVay told reporters on Saturday that guard Logan Bruss suffered a torn ACL and MCL on Friday night against the Texans. He’s out for the year.

The Rams officially listed Bruss as the backup to Coleman Shelton at right guard.

Bruss arrived as a rookie in 2022, as a third-round pick from Wisconsin.