Rams waive five following Friday’s preseason game

Getty Images

Rosters don’t have to be down to 80 players until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. But the Rams have already made some roster cuts after their preseason game on Friday.

Los Angeles has waived tight end Kendall Blanton, running back Raymond Calais, defensive back Jairon McVea, running back A.J. Rose, and receiver J.J. Koski, the team announced.

Koski was waived with an injury designation.

Of the group. Blanton is a notable cut. He’s been with L.A. since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He’s been on and off the practice squad over the last three seasons, but turned into a key player in the club’s Super Bowl run last year.

Blanton caught five passes for 57 yards in the NFC Championship Game as Tyler Higbee got sidelined with a knee injury. He then started Super Bowl LVI and played 30 offensive snaps.

Blanton has four receptions for 37 yards in 12 career regular-season games with two starts.