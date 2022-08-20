Roquan Smith: Negotiations are over; I am going to bet on myself

Posted by Charean Williams on August 20, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to practice Saturday, participating in part for the first time since his “hold-in.” He has agreed to play out his contract before hitting free agency in March.

Smith, who is guaranteed $9.7 million this season on his fifth-year option, wanted a long-term deal. When negotiations didn’t go as he wanted, Smith asked for a trade.

“I thought (the process) was very distasteful to say the least,” Smith said Saturday, via video from the team. “It wasn’t what I anticipated, nor what I expected from the situation. . . . Now I’m just shifting my focus to the season and be the best teammate I can be to those guys in the locker room. It’s the last year of my deal. I’m going to take it and run with it and bet on myself. Negotiations are over right now.”

Smith doesn’t have an agent, negotiating on his own behalf. He said the sides didn’t get close, which prompted him to rip General Manager Ryan Poles in a public letter Aug. 9.

“I see myself at a number, and they see me at a number,” Smith said. “We couldn’t agree. We can agree to disagree. But, hey, I would never accept a bad deal like I pretty much said, I would never accept a deal that I don’t feel like is worth what I’m worth. . . . It wasn’t a number that I needed, nor that I wanted.”

Smith understands the Bears could use the franchise tag on him in 2023, and he also understands how big of a season this is for him now that he didn’t get his deal.

“Obviously, the talks didn’t get too far,” Smith said. “They didn’t end in the way I wanted them to end. It’s going to be a big season for myself. At the end of the season, there’s a lot of different directions things could go, so I know I need to put myself and my body in the best possible situation for the team. I feel like with this time I have, it’ll be enough time for me to prepare myself for the season.”

Smith has 524 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 17 pass breakups and five interceptions in four seasons.

15 responses to “Roquan Smith: Negotiations are over; I am going to bet on myself

  1. You’re not free next year. Get a real agent, not someone with a first name that’s a prefix.

    It’s a new regime, a different defense.. time to prove yourself again. An agent would’ve clued you in on that situation.

    You didn’t do yourself any favors with the one game suspension. Files are what files are. It calls into question your judgement…. your subsequent actions this year proves you’re a wannabe loose cannon.

    Bears should move on from him after this year. 100% flake.

    Ten tons of talent, 1000 tons idiot.

  2. I don’t get it….even if he was asking to be the top paid LB, pay the man. He’d be number one for 18 months before 3 other guys moved ahead him….and three years from that, he’d be 7 or 8th on the list.

  4. More cap space next year for the Bears, if he has a big year maybe they can work something out. Hope he gets an agent.

  5. The only issue with this is that the franchise tag does unfortunately exist Roquan. They can and probably will tag you if you have a great year.

    Btw the franchise tag is terrible. Imagine wanting to move on from a location after finishing your contractions obligations but the team retains your rights or you have to sit for a year, awful.

  7. I imagine the tax rate in chicago has to be something like 215% at this point. I’d want out too.

  "Smith understands the Bears could use the franchise tag on him in 2023, and he also understands how big of a season this is for him now that he didn't get his deal."
    ———————————————
    Does he also understand how much the offense is going to be double and triple teaming him now that Khalil Mack is gone? The Bears are in rebuild mode now, and the odds of him having anything close to his previous defensive output are slim to none. He’s one of my favorite players, but these choices he has made in contract negotiations have placed his career in severe jeopardy.

  9. He maybe a great player but he’s really dumb not to have a good agent. You’ll get more $$$ than ever and the agent will just build in he’s commission into whatever you get. Someone is not giving this kid good advice…friends?…family???

  10. Poles was ripped as a rookie gm that didn’t know what he was doing but he absolutely won this. Smith blinked and Poles doesn’t have to pay a guy that they aren’t certain fits the scheme. If Smith has an amazing year Poles will pony up the cash, they have plenty of cap space. And have the franchise tag as an option too. Great maneuvering by Poles.

  11. In other words: I didn’t know being my own agent would be this difficult. I thought I would just walk in there, tell them how much I want, and they would print me up contract right there.
    Nobody told me that I actually had to negotiate.

    At least he stopped before he got to the point of being “disrespected” .

  12. The franchise tag number for an LB is likely to be at least $19 mil. I wouldn’t pay that if I were the Bears, so I would be looking to trade Smith for any deal that nets a first-round pick or good combination of picks. The Bears have one of the least talented rosters in the NFL, and it doesn’t make much sense to pay large amounts of money to a mid-career off-the-ball LB on a non-contending team.

  13. Bad move and look for the bears. You now have a hostage instead of a guy that is bought into growing the culture of a young team. For those of you saying the team won you really don’t understand how this works. Players on the team see how they treat their best players and so do potential free agents. You’re not paying the QB so who are you paying? There is a saying that goes “you can work me long but you can’t work me hard.” If Smuth gets a hang mail he is sitting out. He will do just enough to let other teams know he can still play.

  14. If he doesn’t want to come back, see what you can get in trade. This team could use an o-line and receiver and he wants a trade anyway. Of course, it seems no other team wants his unreasonable long-term rate, so… who knows if that’s even viable. I’m usually all for player paydays, bit this one seems like a bridge too far.

  15. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    August 20, 2022 at 7:49 pm
    He maybe a great player but he’s really dumb not to have a good agent. You’ll get more $$$ than ever and the agent will just build in he’s commission into whatever you get. Someone is not giving this kid good advice…friends?…family???
    ——————————————————————————-
    “You’ll get more $$$ than ever…” Really? I’m sure you were saying the same thing when D Hopkins negotiated his own contract with Arizona. You remember, the highest money contract ever for a non-QB. Did I mention he had them add a no trade and no tag clause? Richard Sherman sure did terrible as his own agent. Right?

