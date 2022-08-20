Roquan Smith will play for Bears on current contract

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has had a change of heart.

Smith, who had previously said he wouldn’t practice for the Bears and demanded a trade to a team that would give him a lucrative contract extension, has now decided he will play for Chicago this season on his current contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that even though Smith previously wasn’t practicing, he has been engaged in team meetings and should have plenty of time to ramp up for the start of the regular season.

The 25-year-old Smith was selected by the Bears with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He will make a guaranteed $9.7 million this season, then hit unrestricted free agency in March.