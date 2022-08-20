Seahawks cut five players, get down to 80 on roster

Getty Images

NFL teams need to have no more than 80 players on their rosters by Tuesday, but the Seahawks are a few days ahead.

Today Seattle cut five players, getting down to exactly 80 on the roster.

The five released were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer, defensive tackle Matthew Gotel and cornerback Elijah Jones.

NFL teams had to cut down from 90 players to 85 on August 16 and and after cutting to 80 on August 23 they will have to cut down to the 53-player limit on August 30.