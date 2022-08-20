Two catches, two touchdowns for Chiefs TE Jody Fortson

Getty Images

With Tyreek Hill gone, the Chiefs will be spreading the ball around this year. In one drive last Saturday in Chicago, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed six passes to six different players.

Today against Washington, Mahomes has completed 12 passes to seven different receivers, in two drives.

Two of those catches have been made by tight end Jody Fortson. Both were made in the end zone, for touchdowns.

Others catching passes, so far, are Justin Watson, Noah Gray, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

It’s an interesting transition for an offense that previously touted one of the biggest threats in all of football, forcing extra resources to be devoted to neutralizing him. This year, Mahomes will need to rely more on his progressions.

Also, since he’s entering year five as a starter, Mahomes may be on the front end of developing the kind of supercomputer that allows him to figure out who will be open before the play even begins.