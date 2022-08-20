Two catches, two touchdowns for Chiefs TE Jody Fortson

Posted by Mike Florio on August 20, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Washington Foootball Team
With Tyreek Hill gone, the Chiefs will be spreading the ball around this year. In one drive last Saturday in Chicago, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed six passes to six different players.

Today against Washington, Mahomes has completed 12 passes to seven different receivers, in two drives.

Two of those catches have been made by tight end Jody Fortson. Both were made in the end zone, for touchdowns.

Others catching passes, so far, are Justin Watson, Noah Gray, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

It’s an interesting transition for an offense that previously touted one of the biggest threats in all of football, forcing extra resources to be devoted to neutralizing him. This year, Mahomes will need to rely more on his progressions.

Also, since he’s entering year five as a starter, Mahomes may be on the front end of developing the kind of supercomputer that allows him to figure out who will be open before the play even begins.

4 responses to “Two catches, two touchdowns for Chiefs TE Jody Fortson

  1. The 1-2 punch isn’t as deadly but now there’s 3-4 guys you gotta watch every play and that’s harder to defend in my opinion.

  2. The best TE in football will still get double teamed, and most defenses won’t be able to matchup against the like of MVS, Hardman and Smith-Schuster. Add Fortson at 6’5, a shifty Sky Moore and a top 5 offensive line. The league may have been better off keeping Mahomes and Hill in a cover 2 and hoping to limit Mahomes to dinks and dunks. A balanced offense with Reid and Mahomes at the helm is scary.

  3. It’s always funny to me when regular people think NFL QBs don’t go through their progressions. Even scrubs know how to do that. Even non-QBs know how to do that. Hill was just a unique piece because he took two players out of every play to account for that he could make a big play for a TD on any down. Others have had the speed, but rarely do the QB and the receiver connect like those two did. So why not always look for that play when the game is about scoring more points when you know he has a pretty good shot of making it when you throw it up to him?

  4. Mahomes can’t rely on hucking hucking the ball up, and his receiver(s) finding it anymore. Instead, he will look to run more which will increase his chances of injury.

