Will anyone fall for the 49ers’ new Jimmy Garoppolo bluff?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 20, 2022, 12:53 PM EDT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

When it comes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have a handful of nothin’. That isn’t stopping them from bluffing.

Owner Jed York recently suggested that the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo and his salary of $24.2 million, which becomes fully guaranteed (as a practical matter) at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 10.

The goal is obvious. York wants to dissuade potentially interested teams from thinking that they simply need to wait, and that Garoppolo eventually will be released.

To get him, you’ll have to trade for him. That’s the message.

Of course, that’s only part of the equation. Anyone who trades for Garoppolo must also work out a financial arrangement with him. No one will pay him $24.2 million, barring the kind of desperation that would flow from suddenly losing the starting quarterback for the season. Thus, he’ll need to accept less in order to facilitate a trade.

His best option could be to continue to sit and wait.

Would the 49ers allow the base salary to become guaranteed by keeping him around after September 10? They’d continue to hold the ability to trade him, if/when a starter suffers a season-ending injury, through the Tuesday after Week Eight. (He’d also become a potential insurance policy in the event starter Trey Lance is injured. Assuming Garoppolo will answer any calls or texts from the team.)

A reasonable argument has been made for Garoppolo accepting less money in order to land with a new team and perform well enough to land a solid deal in free agency. The counter is simple. Why refuse the opportunity to make $24.2 million for not playing? There’s not much he can do on the field in 2022 to improve his standing for 2023. When we last saw him, he was taking the 49ers to the brink of the Super Bowl. A year off didn’t hurt Deshaun Watson. Why would it hurt Garoppolo?

So if the 49ers are willing to let this trip toward a non-existent house in the Hamptons with two solariums and horses named Snoopy and Prickly Pete continue beyond September 10, Garoppolo should happily go along for the ride. And at that point he should refuse to take a penny less than $24.2 million to facilitate a trade.

14 responses to “Will anyone fall for the 49ers’ new Jimmy Garoppolo bluff?

  3. Not a chance. who wants to bring in a high dollar, injury prone, mediocre QB two weeks before the season starts?

    Makes zero sense.

  5. York thinks he’s playing poker….trying a big bluff. He hasn’t noticed that there are no other players at the table.

  8. Are there two guys named Jimmy Garoppolo? I know of one guy with that name who led the 49ers to a super bowl and had a comfortable lead in the second half. Should have won. That’s not something most starting NFL QB’s have on their resume. The 49ers currently have a young athletic QB who doesn’t have any experience. If he takes off like Joe Montana did back in the day, everyone will soon forget about Jimmy. If everything doesn’t go as planned, or if Trey Lance gets injured, the 49ers still have a super bowl capable QB. In the mean time, if another team with super bowl aspirations gets an injury to their QB, what would they be willing to give up to get a proven super bowl QB? probably a lot. The 49ers are doing what any intelligent organization would do. They’re not fooling anyone, nor are they trying to fool anyone. Their goal is to win the super bowl every year. They might need Jimmy to do that this year, or they might use whatever they get in a trade for Jimmy to help them get there. If a team traded a first round pick for Jimmy, and won the super bowl, everyone would be happy. Hopefully Trey Lance is better than Jimmy. That’s all the 49ers need to be concerned with. They’ve been doing OK with Shanahan and John Lynch, so Jed York is feeling good right now. And there are QB’s who have never sniffed a super bowl who are making much more than $24 million. I’m sure Jimmy is at the top of lots of teams’ emergency QB list, and they’d be more than happy to have him at $24 million, should they need him. Unless there are two Jimmy Garoppolo’s, and they trade for the wrong one.

  9. Cleveland makes sense from every angel. Jimmy will take less to fill his resume playing for a playoff caliber team, and why would he sit out and lose the millions he’d make even if it wasn’t the full amount of his current contract. The Niners would be happy with the the pick that Cleveland got from the Panthers.
    Announcement very soon.

  10. He’s a mid-tier starting QB in the NFL. 24M is a bargain, really, if a team has the cap room and their starter goes down. I agree that JG should just hold out, bide his time. Somebody will pay him this season. And if the 49’ers do hold onto him once the contact becomes guaranteed, and a contender loses a QB mid-season, they can trade him with pro-rated salary for draft picks… so it becomes essentially buying a draft pick. I read this somewhere else, so it’s not an original thought, but say it’s halfway through the season and a 6-2 team loses their QB. They trade a 2nd-rounder for JG and take on his remaining 12M salary. So the 9’ers just basically paid 12M for a 2nd-round pick. That’s not necessarily stupid. 2nd round picks yield quality starters.

  11. From a poker perspective York and Lynch are the fish targeted by the sharks. Jimmy G has already shown how quickly he can assimilate when he came to the 49ers. Cheap reasonably sound bet for a quarterback who will not give the game away.

  13. Lynch held on way too long. Shoulda traded him when qb’s like Wentz were getting 3rds. Now, Lynch will get nothing for being greedy if no other qb gets hurt.

