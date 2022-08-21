Aaron Stinnie will miss season with torn ACL, MCL

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have lost another offensive lineman for the 2022 season.

Left guard Aaron Stinnie was carted off with a knee injury during Saturday’s game against the Titans and it is a season-ending injury. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Stinnie tore his ACL and MCL.

The Bucs have also lost center Ryan Jensen to a knee injury and they were already replacing both of their starting guards from last season. Stinnie was at the top of the depth chart on the left side and the team’s in-house options are now rookie Luke Goedeke and veteran Nick Leverett. Bowles expressed comfort with them, but didn’t rule out an outside addition.

“We don’t mind playing rookies; we’ve been playing rookies since we’ve been here,” Bowles said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s just a matter of them getting in-game experience. So we’re comfortable with the guys we have right now, but if we can find an option that’s out there that fits us, we’ll look at it.”

Stinnie played in 14 games for the Bucs over the last three seasons.