Bucs release Vyncint Smith, waive Troy Warner

The Buccaneers have started their second round of cuts.

The team announced that they waived safety Troy Warner and released wide receiver Vyncint Smith on Sunday. That drops the roster to 83 players with a Tuesday deadline to get to 80.

One of the next moves may be to place guard Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve. Stinnie will miss the year after tearing his ACL and MCL in Saturday’s game.

Smith signed with the Bucs in January after spending his last three seasons with the Jets. He had 18 catches for 238 yards in 22 games for the Jets and also had five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown as a rookie with the Texans.

Warner spent last season on the Tampa practice squad. He had four tackles in the team’s two preseason games.