Colts starters to play up to a half in final preseason game

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles didn’t rule out the possibility of Tom Brady playing in the team’s final preseason game next Saturday and the Colts will definitely be playing their starting quarterback.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters at a Sunday press conference that the team’s starters will play up to a half in the final preseason game of the summer.

It will be Matt Ryan‘s second appearance in a game this month. He went 6-of-10 for 58 yards in the opener against the Bills and then sat out this weekend’s game against the Lions after taking part in two days of joint practices with Detroit during the week.

After they wrap up the preseason, the Colts will turn their attention toward their Week 1 trip to Houston to face the Texans.