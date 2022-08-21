Darrian Beavers ruled out with knee injury

Getty Images

Giants linebacker Darrian Beavers was injured in the third quarter, and the team has ruled him out with a knee injury.

Beavers was hurt on a 7-yard run by Bengals running back Trayveon Williams with 12 minutes left in the period. He grabbed his left knee and eventually limped off.

Beavers, a sixth-round draft selection, was challenging for a starting job. The Giants list him as the backup to Tae Crowder on their depth chart.

He is the latest draft selection to experience an injury. First-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux left with a knee injury in the first half.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN documented the other injuries to the team’s draft picks: Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (groin), safety Dane Belton (fractured collarbone) and offensive guard Marcus McKethan (torn ACL) also are hurt.