Devon Allen celebrates touchdown with air hurdle

USA TODAY Sports

It’s debatable whether the touchdown catch or the celebration was more impressive by Devon Allen. The Olympic hurdler blew through the Browns’ zone coverage on a post route and ended up laid out in the end zone holding onto Reid Sinnett‘s pass for a 55-yard touchdown.

Allen then celebrated with an air hurdle through the end zone.

“That was awesome,” Eagles coach Nick Sirriani said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “What a great ball from Reid, a great catch and route from Devon, but the protection was sweet. That was a long-developing play; we handled it really nice. I think we were all high-fiving down the sideline.”

Allen, who has won the U.S. national championship in the 110-meter hurdles three times in his career, hasn’t played football since 2016. But he caught 41 passes for 684 yards and seven touchdowns at Oregon in 2014.

“Reid made a great throw,” Allen said, via Edward Sutelan of the Sporting News. “I think it’s probably a 55-, 60-yard pass. Reid has a strong arm, so I’m glad I got there. Made it easy on me. I could just catch it in the end zone and lay on the ground. But yeah, no, it was cool. It was cool that the coaches gave me that opportunity.”

Allen played eight offensive snaps and seven on special teams in the first preseason game, but he was not targeted. He was targeted twice Sunday and cashed in once.

Tight end Tyree Jackson planned Allen’s touchdown celebration before the game.

“It was funny I was just like, ‘Man, I don’t know. What should I do if I score?’” Allen recounted. “He was like, ‘You should do a hurdle.’ I was like, ‘Got you.'”