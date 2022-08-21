Hollywood Brown was ticketed for going 71 in a 50 mph zone on July 11

USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals receiver Hollywood Brown recently said he wants to learn from his recent arrest for driving his car 126 mph. The first lesson, as it turns out, apparently didn’t take.

Via TMZ.com, Brown was ticketed for driving 71 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on July 11. He’s facing a $350 fine.

On August 3, police arrested Brown for exceeding the post limit by 61 miles per hour.

Of course, getting a ticket for going 71 in a 50 doesn’t send quite the same message as getting arrested and taken to jail for going 126 in a 65. Hopefully, Brown and anyone else who reads about this will realize the difference between driving a little too fast versus operating a vehicle at an inherently unsafe speed, to the driver or anyone else in the vicinity of his car.