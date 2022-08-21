J.J. Watt has COVID, won’t travel with team for practices in Tennessee

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt will miss five days after testing positive for COVID. The Cardinals announced the development on Sunday.

Watt, who must miss five days, won’t travel with the team to Tennessee for joint practices with the Titans on Wednesday and Thursday. The two teams play on Saturday night in Nashville.

Watt joins quarterback Kyler Murray as the only two Cardinals players to miss time with COVID.

The league’s current protocols require testing only when players self-report symptoms. It’s entirely possible that players in Arizona (and elsewhere) who are far less secure about their roster spots are keeping any and all potential COVID symptoms to themselves.