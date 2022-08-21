Jameis Winston (foot) returns to practice

Getty Images

The Saints downplayed the foot injury suffered by quarterback Jameis Winston on August 9. It ended up taking 12 days for him to be ready to return. On Sunday, he did.

Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Winston participated in 7-on-7 drills in his first practice since tweaking the foot.

Winton suffered a torn ACL during a Week Eight 2021 win over the Bucs. The Saints re-signed Winston after pursuing Deshaun Watson.

It’s Winston’s third season with the Saints. He backed up Drew Brees in 2020, and Winston became the starter in 2021.

The first overall pick in the 2015 draft, Winston started for five years in Tampa. He capped his career there with the first ever 30-touchdown, 30-pick season for a quarterback.

The Saints open the 2022 season at Atlanta, three weeks from today.