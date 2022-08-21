Javon Kinlaw “not in any pain” and back to having fun on the field

Getty Images

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said earlier this month that he’s liked what he’s seen from defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw in Kinlaw’s return from last year’s torn ACL and things have continued looking up for the 2020 first-round pick.

Kinlaw was disruptive against the Vikings in Saturday’s game and picked up a sack of quarterback Kellen Mond during the 17-7 49ers win. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that he ” just seems more himself” and Kinlaw said that the shift is the lack of any issues with a knee that gave him trouble before the ACL tear.

“Good to be out there with the guys,” Kinlaw said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I love being out there. I missed it to be honest. I feel like I’m finally getting back to having fun and just really being a kid again now that I’m not in any pain.”

Shanahan doesn’t plan to play Kinlaw in the preseason finale, but there should be plenty of snaps in the weeks to follow as long as Kinlaw continues to enjoy good health.