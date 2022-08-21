KaVontae Turpin has made a fast impression on the Cowboys

Getty Images

If not for off-field concerns, KaVontae Turpin perhaps already would have done what he did in Saturday night’s preseason game. He returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and a punt 86 yards for a touchdown against the Chargers, sealing his spot on the team’s final roster.

Turpin, 26, did not receive an NFL opportunity in the four years following his dismissal from TCU in conjunction with assault charges.

He had stints in the Fan Controlled Football League and The Spring League before going to Poland to play for the European League’s Wroclaw Panthers. He signed with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals this spring and earned league MVP honors.

It didn’t immediately open NFL doors, though, as his signing with the Cowboys came in the first week of training camp. He has made a “fast” impression since.

“He’s so dynamic,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “You go back to his college days and clearly, in my opinion, he was the best player I saw in the USFL coming out. I’ve been so impressed with him since day one. He got here the first day, picked the offense up and jumped right in there. He’s very dynamic on special teams.”

After five leagues in five years out of college, Turpin will make his NFL debut in three weeks. It was a long time coming.

“I’m an exciting player, and every time I get the ball, there’s a big play waiting to happen,” Turpin said. “I’m happy to be here and take advantage of this opportunity.”