Kayvon Thibodeaux in training room getting knee checked out

USA TODAY Sports

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was injured with 11:16 remaining until halftime Sunday night. Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss made a low block, hitting Thibodeaux’s lower legs while in the open field on a running play.

Thibodeaux immediately grabbed his right knee.

The cart came out to take him to the training room, but the fifth overall pick waved it off. He limped off and headed straight into the blue medical tent instead.

After a brief stay, Thibodeaux was walking on the team’s sideline and talking to teammates before heading into the training room for medical attention.

The Giants have ruled him out for the rest of the night.

He made one tackle.

The team also announced receiver C.J. Board won’t return with an injury to his ribs, and kicker Graham Gano is being evaluated for a concussion.