Kayvon Thibodeaux in training room getting knee checked out

Posted by Charean Williams on August 21, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was injured with 11:16 remaining until halftime Sunday night. Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss made a low block, hitting Thibodeaux’s lower legs while in the open field on a running play.

Thibodeaux immediately grabbed his right knee.

The cart came out to take him to the training room, but the fifth overall pick waved it off. He limped off and headed straight into the blue medical tent instead.

After a brief stay, Thibodeaux was walking on the team’s sideline and talking to teammates before heading into the training room for medical attention.

The Giants have ruled him out for the rest of the night.

He made one tackle.

The team also announced receiver C.J. Board won’t return with an injury to his ribs, and kicker Graham Gano is being evaluated for a concussion.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Kayvon Thibodeaux in training room getting knee checked out

  1. Just like in college… dude never met a training table he didn’t want to chill on while the rest of the team is busting their butts to get better. Zebra and stripes or something like that…

  3. Early reports are MCL strain – but avoided more serious injury

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.