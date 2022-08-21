Malik Willis focuses on staying in the pocket in second preseason game

Getty Images

In the Titans’ first preseason game, coach Mike Vrabel benched rookie quarterback Malik Willis for taking off and running when Vrabel wanted him to stay in the pocket and pass. Willis says he learned his lesson.

In the Titans’ second preseason game on Saturday night, Willis’s passing numbers weren’t great: 7-for-17 for 80 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions and three sacks. And he did take off and run five times, gaining 42 yards on the ground. But he said afterward that he felt good about his pocket presence.

“I felt a little bit more comfortable,” Willis said. “But it’s not about feeling comfortable. It’s about making it a big point to stay in the pocket when I can. And not just because I’m athletic or I can get out when I want to, just to get out sometimes. And it is understanding when not to. And that’s the biggest thing. That’s why I’m a little disappointed in myself for, I think I got out a little bit too much. But it’s a growing process. It’s my second preseason game. I’m not going to be too hard on myself in that regard. So, I’m just excited and blessed that I get opportunity next week.”

Willis’s accuracy hasn’t been great, but he said after the game that Vrabel is telling him not to worry about it and just to keep throwing the ball.

“He was just like, ‘Don’t worry about being perfect,’ because that’s what I was doing,” Willis said of his conversation with Vrabel. “‘Don’t worry about being perfect, just go out there and let it rip and have fun. You’ve been blessed with a lot of ability, so just go have fun and continue to learn.'”

That’s what Willis is doing. It will be a slow process, and he will probably spend his entire rookie season on the sideline watching Ryan Tannehill, but Willis has undeniable talent, and the Titans want to see him keep developing as a pocket passer.