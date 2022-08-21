Michael Thomas has “a little bit of a hamstring”

Posted by Charean Williams on August 21, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas hasn’t played a game since Dec. 13, 2020. But with the receiver’s ankle fully healed now, Saints coach Dennis Allen said last week he was seeing the “pre-injury” Thomas.

Thomas, though, now has a new injury.

He missed the final training camp practice Sunday with what Allen called “a little bit of a hamstring,” via Nick Underhill of neworleans.football.

Allen participated in both joint practices with the Packers last week before sitting out Friday night’s preseason game.

Thomas’ ankle injury kept him out of all but seven games the past two seasons and required two surgeries. In 2019, though, he had one of the greatest seasons for a receiver in NFL history with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

7 responses to “Michael Thomas has “a little bit of a hamstring”

  3. Thomas is oft injured and it appears more and more likely that Drew Brees made this guy look better than he is.

  4. Having a little bit of a hamstring is a real problem. Generally pro athletes want a full hamstring for peak athletic performance.

  6. I would think he needs two fully functioning hamstrings and not a little bit of one. Probably career ending.

