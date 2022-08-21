Mike Vrabel: Really encouraged by some of the things Treylon Burks did

Getty Images

Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks has received substantial playing time in each of Tennessee’s first two preseason games.

But the receiver has only made one 4-yard catch in the two games. His only other touch was a 4-yard carry.

Still, head coach Mike Vrabel said in his Sunday press conference that he’s been encouraged by some of the things Burks has done even when he’s not getting many targets — though Burks still has work to do.

“The thing that I’ve always tried to say with regard to receivers is they can’t control when they get the ball,” Vrabel said “All they can control is they get open and we can review the film and say, hey, this is where we would like the ball to go. I don’t want to tell quarterbacks, ‘Hey, throw it to this guy.’ That’s not the direction that we really want to head.

“But was really encouraged by some of the things that he did, especially without the football — trying to block. There were times when he was open — whether that be for a catch-and-run. And then there were some other times where we would like to see a better route. Just continue to progress and work on the conditioning in the game, all the things that are required of the receivers.”

Vrabel noted that even though there are ways to manufacture touches, they’re not going to do that in the second preseason game. Either way, Vrabel noticed progress out of the 18th overall pick.

“Yeah, I think there were certainly improvements on things we had talked about,” Vrabel said. “And then there are going to be adjustments or coaching points that we’ll make with him and everybody else when they come in tomorrow.”