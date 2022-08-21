Much-hyped SoFi Stadium video boards failed during Saturday night’s game

Getty Images

SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers, has a video board so massive that it has been called the eighth wonder of the world. On Saturday night, fans were left to wonder how such a ballyhooed board could fail so spectacularly.

Before Saturday’s Cowboys-Chargers game, the enormous video board above the field went dark, and it stayed dark throughout the first half. Fans couldn’t see the live action, couldn’t see replays, couldn’t see the down and distance.

All they could do was — gasp! — watch the game on the field, then sit around waiting for the next play.

SoFi Stadium’s official Twitter account explained during the game that there were technical difficulties.

“Shortly before kickoff, we experienced an outage with our internal broadcast system. We are resetting and expect all systems to be up and running shortly,” the tweet said.

Fans at the game reported that the board wasn’t up and running until the third quarter. Just like NFL teams try to work out the kinks in the preseason, SoFi Stadium is hoping to do the same.