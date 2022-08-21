Packers to activate David Bakhtiari Sunday

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari won’t be staying on the physically unable to perform list into the regular season again this year.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that Bakhtiari will be activated from the list. Bakhtiari tore his ACL late in the 2020 season and missed all but one game last year while working his way back. He had another procedure on his knee this offseason and landing on the PUP list at the start of camp left it unclear if he’d be available for the Packers at the start of the season.

Bakhtiari may not be available Week 1, but taking him off the list suggests the team is confident he won’t need to miss several regular season games before he’s able to join the lineup.

The Packers also activated Elgton Jenkins, who filled in for Bakhtiari last year, from the PUP List recently, so the health of the line is trending in the right direction with the season about to start.