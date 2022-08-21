Patriots waive 2020 third-round pick Dalton Keene

Posted by Josh Alper on August 21, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots
The second round of Patriots cuts will include tight end Dalton Keene.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots have waived Keene. He was a 2020 third-round pick in New England, but injuries kept him from making much of an impact on the field.

Keene appeared in six games as a rookie as a knee injury led to a stint on injured reserve. He missed all of last season with another knee injury. His Patriots run ends with three catches for 16 yards.

Fellow 2020 third-rounder Devin Asiasi, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Matt Sokol, and Jalyn Wydermyer are the other tight ends on the Patriots roster.

1 responses to “Patriots waive 2020 third-round pick Dalton Keene

  1. Ignore all of the draft experts, make some crazy pick, and then cut him 2 years later. Pretty much summarizes the Patriots genius drafting in recent years.

