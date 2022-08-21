Patriots waive 2020 third-round pick Dalton Keene

Getty Images

The second round of Patriots cuts will include tight end Dalton Keene.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots have waived Keene. He was a 2020 third-round pick in New England, but injuries kept him from making much of an impact on the field.

Keene appeared in six games as a rookie as a knee injury led to a stint on injured reserve. He missed all of last season with another knee injury. His Patriots run ends with three catches for 16 yards.

Fellow 2020 third-rounder Devin Asiasi, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Matt Sokol, and Jalyn Wydermyer are the other tight ends on the Patriots roster.