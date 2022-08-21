Raiders remain interested in Ndamukong Suh, but his price may be too high

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is available to be signed by any team at any time. He has yet to generate serious interest, although he has been linked to multiple teams.

Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com recently reported that the Raiders remain interested in Suh. However, Reed adds that Suh is looking for a contract with an annual average of $9 million per year.

Suh reportedly had multiple conversations with the Raiders and Vikings as of late June. There also were conflicting reports as to whether the Browns were interested in Suh.

The 35-year-old lineman has made plenty of money in a career that traces back to 2010, and he won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020. He doesn’t need to settle for anything less than what he wants, and he shouldn’t.

At this point, the best play could be to wait until an inevitable injury to a starting defensive tackle for a contending team.