Robert Saleh “torn” on playing Jets starters Monday

Getty Images

The Jets will play the Falcons on Monday night to cap the second week of preseason action, but it’s unclear which players will be on the field for the AFC East club.

Head coach Robert Saleh said on Saturday that he hasn’t made a decision about whether the team’s starters will be on the field. The Jets have already lost left tackle Mekhi Becton and quarterback Zach Wilson to injuries this summer and they dealt with injuries including defensive end Carl Lawson‘s torn Achilles in the 2021 preseason.

“I’m torn on it,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I wake up one day and I’m like, ‘OK, they’re going to play.’ The next day I wake up and they’re not going to play.”

The team had two joint practices against the Falcons on Friday and Saturday, so the starters have likely already gotten more reps against an opposing team than they would get on Monday night. Whether that’s enough work for the week is a question Saleh will answer on Monday.