Soldier Field vows to have new Bermuda grass system by Week One

Getty Images

The Bears played their lone preseason home game eight days ago. When they play at Soldier Field again in 21 days, there literally will be a new field there.

Deep in an item from Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times regarding the discontent of the MLS’s Chicago Fire regarding poor quality of the pitch appears a statement from Soldier Field management regarding the current plan to replace the playing surface.

The facility said that it “works with all tenants to comply with existing regulations,” and that a “long-planned full resodding of the field is scheduled for early September using a new Bermuda grass system requested by the Bears” will be finished by the 49ers-Bears game on September 11.

Whether that’s good enough for the Fire remains to be seen. They moved a game due to be played at Soldier Field on Sunday to a facility in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Not all Bears may greet this development as good news. Last year, quarterback Justin Fields said he regarded the subpar condition of the field “as an advantage” in 2021.

Take heart, Justin. There’s a chance that new won’t actually be better.