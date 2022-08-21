Todd Bowles doesn’t rule out Tom Brady playing in preseason finale

August 21, 2022
Poor Todd Bowles.

With quarterback Tom Brady uttering not a peep about his ongoing training-camp absence, the Buccaneers’ head coach gets asked about the situation every time he meets with reporters.

With multiple reports indicating Brady will be back soon, Bowles was asked about it again on Sunday, right out of the gates in his press conference the day after a preseason game against the Titans.

“Like I said a week and a half ago, I said he’ll be back this week,” Bowles said. “So that hasn’t changed. We expect him back this week.”

Which day will it be?

“It’ll be this week, early,” Bowles said.

Near the end of the video session, Bowles was asked whether Brady would play in the preseason finale, next Saturday at the Colts. Bowles didn’t rule it out.

“Not yet,” Bowles said. “We’ll see how practice goes, and we’ll make those decisions at the end of the week.”

If Brady plays, the Bucs-Colts game immediately becomes must-see TV.

3 responses to “Todd Bowles doesn’t rule out Tom Brady playing in preseason finale

  1. If Brady does return for that Bucs-Colts preseason game, it may be Matt Ryan’s best chance ever to get a win against him.

  2. No question who is in charge here. Tom will return when Tom wants to return, not before.

  3. I don’t know exactly how many hundreds of football players are going to be playing in the NFL this season, but if I had to make a list of the guys I wouldn’t be worrying about, Tom Brady would be number one on that list.

