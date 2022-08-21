Tom Brady reportedly will return to the Buccaneers “very shortly”

Getty Images

While the biggest current mystery in the NFL may never be solved, it apparently will soon be over.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that quarterback Tom Brady will return to the team “very shortly.”

Brady embarked on an in-camp break for “personal reasons” 10 days ago. Coach Todd Bowles initially said Brady was expected back after Saturday’s preseason game against the Titans. Last week, Bowles at one point suggested that he didn’t know when Brady would return, before saying the next day that Bowles did in fact know when Brady would be back.

The lack of information regarding an unprecedented mid-camp hiatus has sparked plenty of speculation as to the real reason(s) for Brady not being around. The goofiest theory was that he ditched camp to appear on The Masked Singer. But with Brady saying nothing — and with the Bucs adding to the mystery by the manner in which they (mis)handled the situation — even the nuttiest notions gain momentum.

Brady may never say anything about why he was gone. And if he plays three weeks from tonight at Dallas the same as he always has, everyone will stop asking.

There will be plenty of things to inquire about, the next time Brady meets with reporters. From Miami’s non-stop efforts to lure him to the Dolphins to the latest disclosure that he was set to sign with the Raiders in 2020 to everything in between, there will be no shortage of topics for questions for Tom.

And he’ll undoubtedly find a way to give thorough, responsive answers to none of them.