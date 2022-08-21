Vikings CB Andrew Booth avoids serious injury on Saturday night

Getty Images

Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth provided the team with a scare on Saturday night, exiting the preseason contest against the 49ers with a lower leg injury.

After the game, coach Kevin O’Connell shared good news with reporters.

“It was kind of that same ankle he’s kind of dealt with,” O’Connell said. “It sounds like it’s a positive thing from a standpoint of, you know, just an aggravation of an injury that we kind of know about already. He’s worked his way through that throughout camp. And then ultimately what it will be is just how that thing looks the rest of the week. Hopefully we still get him some work, obviously, throughout this week as we continue to prep. We’ll see where he’s at.”

While a far cry from Booth being 100 percent, it also sounds like something that won’t be serious for the second-round pick from Clemson.

Booth appears as a second-stringer on the unofficial depth chart, behind Cameron Dantzler. The other starter is veteran Patrick Peterson.