49ers signing Tashaun Gipson

Getty Images

The 49ers are adding a veteran to their defensive backfield.

San Francisco is signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Gipson spent the last two seasons playing for the Bears. He recorded a pair of interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 12 games for Chicago last year.

Gipson, 32, started his career with Cleveland in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. He then played three seasons for Jacksonville before spending 2019 with Houston.

In all, Gipson’s appeared in 140 games with 132 starts. He’s recorded 27 interceptions and 57 passes defensed. He was a Pro Bowler in 2014.