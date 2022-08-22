49ers waive Austin Mack with injury designation

Posted by Charean Williams on August 22, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings Training Camp
Getty Images

The 49ers needed to make a move to get veteran safety Tashaun Gipson on the roster. They did that Monday afternoon, waiving receiver Austin Mack with an injury designation.

Mack injured his hamstring after only three offensive snaps in Saturday’s preseason game. He made one catch for 9 yards in the preseason opener, playing 25 offensive snaps and five on special teams.

Mack originally signed to the team’s practice squad last Dec. 6. He then signed a futures contract with the 49ers in January.

His only regular-season action came in 2020 with the Giants when he played 11 games with one start. Mack made seven catches for 91 yards.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.