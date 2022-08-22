Aaron Donald plans to play at least through 2023

Getty Images

The Rams have defensive tackle Aaron Donald under contract through 2024. The structure of the deal allows him to walk away with no financial consequence after the 2023 season.

He possibly will.

Donald told Peter King for his latest Football Morning in America column that Donald plans to keep playing at least through the 2023 season.

“I got a two-year commitment right now, so I’m going to do everything I can while I’m here to help the organization win and be successful,” Donald said. “I’m gonna last as long as I can, as long as I can play at a high level.”

To the extent that Donald’s decision to ponder retirement traces to the fact that L.A. is a long way from Pittsburgh, Donald could try to get traded closer to home for 2024, if he wants to keep playing. It’s impossible to rule that out at this point.

Would the Rams trade him to a team like the Steelers after 2023? If he’s otherwise not going to play and they can get value for the final year of his contract, they’ve be stupid to not consider it.