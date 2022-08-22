Aidan Hutchinson “getting a little antsy” for season to start

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he felt last week’s joint practice sessions with the Colts gave his team confidence about their ability to compete this year and they appear to have helped one key rookie feel like he’s done all the preparation he needs for the regular season.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson joined the rest of the team’s starters on the sideline for their preseason game with the Colts and he’s not expected to play in the final preseason matchup either, so his next snaps against a different team should come against the Eagles in Week 1. He feels ready to kick off that stage of his NFL career.

“I’m ready to go,” Hutchinson said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “I think I just want to get [to the regular season]. All the preseason, all the camp stuff, it’s good getting better, but man, you just want to get to that Week 1 and get into the season and get rolling. Just getting a little antsy. So yeah, that’s how I feel.”

It’s probably safe to say that the Lions are antsy to see if the second overall pick in this year’s draft can be the kind of franchise cornerstone that can help them end a long run of losing seasons in Detroit.