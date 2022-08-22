Baker Mayfield: Facing Browns will mean something, but I’m focused on improving

Getty Images

Signs have pointed to Baker Mayfield starting at quarterback for the Panthers since he arrived with the team in a trade with the Browns and that meant there was a strong possibility that he’d be facing his former team in his first game with the new one.

Barring injury, that prospect went from possibility to inevitability on Monday because the Panthers named Mayfield the winner of his quarterback competition with Sam Darnold. After Mayfield complimented Darnold’s professionalism and called him a “great guy” at a press conference, attention shifted to his opportunity to play against the team that drafted him first overall in 2018.

Mayfield didn’t deny that playing the Browns means more than playing any other team, but said that his focus is on continuing to master the Panthers offense ahead of September 11.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of attachment there,” Mayfield said. “Like I told you guys at Wofford. I’m not gonna sit here and be a robot and say that it doesn’t mean anything. It will. But right now all that matters is me continuing to improve until this regular season starts.”

Mayfield would likely be a little extra amped up for his first chance to make a strong impression as a Panther against any opponent. The fact that it’s coming against a Browns team missing the quarterback they chose over Mayfield will only make it easier for him to find the right level of motivation.