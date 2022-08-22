Baker Mayfield will play at least the first quarter Friday night

Getty Images

Now that the Panthers know their starting quarterback, it’s time to begin preparing Baker Mayfield for opening day. Mayfield will play at least the first quarter of Friday night’s preseason game against the Bills and possibly into the second quarter, coach Matt Rhule said Monday.

Mayfield didn’t arrive to Carolina until a July 6 trade with the Browns. It didn’t take him long to overtake Sam Darnold for the starting job.

Rhule said he met individually with both quarterbacks to deliver news of the decision.

“Both those guys are really important to me, important people, so I’m not going to compare them,” Rhule said in a news conference. “At the end of the day, I believe in both guys, and I believe in who Sam Darnold is, and I believe in how hard he’s worked and how professional he’s been. At the end of the day, we felt like Baker’s made a lot of progress in a short amount of time. We felt like it was right to make that move for this team right now. I said, ‘Hey, when we know, we know,’ and we felt like we knew. It was time now with the second preseason game done to sort of start to move forward and say, ‘Hey, Baker’s the quarterback, and Sam, you get ready.'”

Mayfield’s resume is better than Darnold’s, with a playoff win in his four seasons.

In the final year of his contract, Mayfield now gets a chance to earn a long-term deal with the Panthers or someone else. But he and the Panthers aren’t looking beyond the season opener when Mayfield gets a chance to play against his former team in his first game with his new team.

“We’re hoping that he moves the offense,” Rhule said. “I don’t want to make it too simple, but I think he’s a guy that’s accurate. He’s a guy that’s smart. He plays fast. He knows where to go with the ball. He’s still adjusting to our mechanics, our footwork, so I think making this move now gives him time to really settle in with some guys. But he’s a really fast processor. . . . There’s a lot of work to do. I just felt like this was the time.”