Bill Belichick: Play calling collaborative, but I have final say in every area

The Patriots’ offensive play calling process has been a subject of much interest this offseason and that remained the case for last week’s preseason game against the Panhers.

Offensive line coach Matt Patricia was sending the plays in from the sideline, but head coach Bill Belichick said after the game that there is “a whole ‘nother process” when it comes to actually picking which play to run. Belichick didn’t expand on every detail of that process on Friday, but revisited the question during an appearance on WEEI Monday.

Belichick said plays are often called “based on the recommendations or the information he’s received from other people on the staff” and referred to it as a “collaborative effort” in all areas of the team. He also made it clear that one voice matters more than any of the others in those collaborations.

“We have jobs to do,” Belichick said. “Our staff works well together. There are a lot of people who are involved in all three phases of the game. Ultimately, I’m responsible for all of it. If you want to ask who’s in charge, then it would be me. I have the final say in every area. That’s the way it’s been, and I don’t really see that changing.”

Belichick’s played that role in the Patriots organization for a long time, but the presence of coordinators like Josh McDaniels kept the focus from being on how the offensive sausage was being made. It’s been front and center this offseason and the results of the process will determine how much it continues to be an issue over the coming months.