Bills cut Tavon Austin, Matt Haack

Veteran runner/receiver/returner Tavon Austin may have reached the end of the line.

The Bills cut Austin today, a day before they needed to get down to the 80-player roster limit. The 32-year-old Austin spent last season with the Jaguars, where he had 213 receiving yards and 21 rushing yards, and has just never developed into the kind of big-play player the Rams thought he’d be when they selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

Buffalo also cut veteran punter Matt Haack, meaning rookie Matt Araiza has won the team’s punting job. Araiza, a sixth-round draft pick, only had to punt once in the preseason to beat out Haack. It helped that Araiza’s one punt went 82 yards.

All NFL teams need to be down to 80 players on their roster by tomorrow. The final cutdown to 53 players on each roster is a week from tomorrow.