Bills cut Tavon Austin, Matt Haack

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 22, 2022, 9:44 AM EDT
Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Veteran runner/receiver/returner Tavon Austin may have reached the end of the line.

The Bills cut Austin today, a day before they needed to get down to the 80-player roster limit. The 32-year-old Austin spent last season with the Jaguars, where he had 213 receiving yards and 21 rushing yards, and has just never developed into the kind of big-play player the Rams thought he’d be when they selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

Buffalo also cut veteran punter Matt Haack, meaning rookie Matt Araiza has won the team’s punting job. Araiza, a sixth-round draft pick, only had to punt once in the preseason to beat out Haack. It helped that Araiza’s one punt went 82 yards.

All NFL teams need to be down to 80 players on their roster by tomorrow. The final cutdown to 53 players on each roster is a week from tomorrow.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Bills cut Tavon Austin, Matt Haack

  2. All Araiza had to prove was that he could hold.
    That and the ability to angle his punts slightly to pinch the sideline.
    Kick and punt coverage need some fine tuning, but won’t matter if he’s booming em that far.

  3. One punt hero. I suspect they’ll possibly try out a couple others and that is mainly $ move. The kick was a good 80 in the air, though. Didn’t even need that big of a bounce to reach the EZ. All downhill from there.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.