Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer

The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster.

The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.

Spencer injured his knee in practice last week and has not returned to the field. He had a tackle and a pass defensed in the team’s first preseason game this summer.

Spencer played in one game as a rookie and recorded one tackle.