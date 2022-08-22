Chargers activate Kenneth Murray, cut two from roster

Getty Images

Linebacker Kenneth Murray is ready to start working his way into playing shape at Chargers practice.

Murray had ankle surgery in April and opened training camp on the physically unable to prepare list. The Chargers announced on Monday that Murray has been cleared to come off that list.

He’s now eligible to practice and coming off the list suggests the Chargers believe he will be able to contribute in games during the first month of the season.

Murray was a 2020 first-round pick and he’s started 22 of the 27 games he’s played the last two seasons. He has 138 tackles and a sack in those appearances.

The Chargers also announced that they have waived kicker James McCourt and guard Cameron Hunt ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to get to 80 players.