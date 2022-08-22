Chiefs waive Brandin Dandridge, Nasir Greer, David Steinmetz

Getty Images

The Chiefs have waived three players in advance of Tuesday’s deadline.

Kansas City has cut cornerback Brandin Dandridge, defensive back Nasir Greer, and offensive lineman David Steinmetz, according to multiple reports.

Steinmetz signed with the Chiefs in July after spending the last two seasons with Washington. He’s appeared in four career games.

Dandridge signed with Kansas City after a few seasons with the CFL’s Ottowa Redblacks. Greer joined the club as an undrafted free agent in the spring.

With their roster now at 82 players, the Chiefs still have two more moves to make before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.